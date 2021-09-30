Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 1,177,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,916,340. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

