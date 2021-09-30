Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,624 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $44,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

