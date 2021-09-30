Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of BBU opened at $45.24 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

