Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $66.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.