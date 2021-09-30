Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.68% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

