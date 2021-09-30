Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.63 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $403.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $294.79 and a 12-month high of $430.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

