Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $128.27 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $8,792,115 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

