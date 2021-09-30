Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCCTY opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

