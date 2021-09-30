SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.