SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

NYSE DFS opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

