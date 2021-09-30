SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

