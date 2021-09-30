SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

