SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

