SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

