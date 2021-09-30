SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.9% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.04.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $211.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

