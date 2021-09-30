SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,294 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

