SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5,235.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.