SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 87,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 880,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 128,472 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.