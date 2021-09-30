SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDB. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,500,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

