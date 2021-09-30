SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,500,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16,866.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

