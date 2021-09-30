Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

WFC opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

