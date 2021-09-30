Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

