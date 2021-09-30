Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Raised to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCTBF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $16.22 on Monday. Securitas has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

