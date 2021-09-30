Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,676 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.09. 4,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,662. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.