Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $19.28 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 43.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of eHealth by 68.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 110.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

