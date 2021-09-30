Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $22.59 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,330 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 36.0% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $64,734,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.92. 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,106. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.22 and a 200 day moving average of $349.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

