Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $27,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after acquiring an additional 420,036 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 180,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $735.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

