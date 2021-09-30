Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,438. The firm has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

