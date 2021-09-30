Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.14.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

