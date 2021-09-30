Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 0.8%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 52,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 82,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Sernova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.