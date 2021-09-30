SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 183,511 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Splunk worth $69,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 710,459 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,718,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Splunk by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.25. 95,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.