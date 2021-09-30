SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 579,449 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 120.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,449 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $89,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after acquiring an additional 625,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

