SG Americas Securities LLC Has $114.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561,135 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $114,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. 3,350,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,701,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

