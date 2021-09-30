SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 243,488 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,386 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 243,488 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $46,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of SE traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.49. The stock had a trading volume of 96,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.31. Sea Limited has a one year low of $153.86 and a one year high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

