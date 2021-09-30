Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

