Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,295.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of FOX by 2,086.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 893,200 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 151.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,161,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 over the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

