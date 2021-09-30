Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.16 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

