Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $446.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

