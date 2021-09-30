Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,245 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 398,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

