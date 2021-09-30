Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,340 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

