Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 780 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.17 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.