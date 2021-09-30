Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.59 and last traded at $33.83. 243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 286,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $938.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

