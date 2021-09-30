Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Rises By 538.0%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 538.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,477,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASTI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,555,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,927,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

