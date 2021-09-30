Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Declines By 82.4%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTGLY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. AlphaValue cut CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

