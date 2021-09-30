Short Interest in Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Decreases By 84.5%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the August 31st total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JOSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

JOSMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,541. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

