Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Expands By 3,100.0%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MILC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 32,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,194. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

