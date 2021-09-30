Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Expands By 3,100.0%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MILC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 32,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,194. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
