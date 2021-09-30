ShowHand (HAND) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $36,858.92 and $10.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00170349 BTC.

About ShowHand

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

