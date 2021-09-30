Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.