Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is riding on solid demand for its solid state drive controllers as well as eMMC and UFS controllers, the momentum of which continued through the second quarter of 2021. Both earnings and revenues increased year over year. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave augur well. New design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers from NAND makers also bode well. Efforts to reward shareholders through dividends are noteworthy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints are likely to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.29.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

