Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3073 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Sims has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

